Dr. Jill Clapperton, a world-renowned soil health expert, during an upcoming state meeting for the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts (OACD).
Clapperton is the keynote speaker for “Revitalizing Agriculture Systems,” the producer soil health track during the 2020 OACD meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Edmond Convention Center.
“When we are standing on the ground, we are really standing on the roof of another world,” Clapperton said, while suggesting farmers and ranchers think about the potential beneath their feet.
“Living in the soil are plant roots, viruses, bacteria, fungi, algae, protozoa, mites, nematodes, worms, ants, maggots and other insects and insect larvae (grubs), and larger animals: the soil biota.
“Indeed, the number of living organisms below ground is considered to be far greater than that above ground.”
She is an internationally recognized educator on how to create and maintain healthy productive soils that produce tasty nutrient dense food.
“We know that healthy soils diversify and regenerate essential ecosystem services; improving air and water quality, the health of ourselves and our animals, and so much more.”
Clapperton is part of an impressive lineup of speakers for the fourth annual producer soil health track at the OACD meeting.
National speakers also include Loran Steinlage of Iowa, and a panel discussion about how to market soil health to increase profitability for producers, featuring Jason Weller of Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN, Barry Knight of Indigo Ag and Rod Snyder from Field to Market.
Steinlage and his wife, Brenda, specialize in adapting practices and equipment unique to the edge of the Driftless area.
The Steinlages are evolving to companion/relay no-till cropping system which is focused on cycling plants to keep a living plant in the soil at all times to help aid in moisture management and weed suppression.
They are currently producing corn, soybeans, cereal rye, winter wheat, malt barley and buckwheat.
Knight, head of Indigo Research Partners, oversees the world's largest agriculture laboratory.
Snyder is president of Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, a diverse alliance working to create opportunities across the agricultural supply chain in the United States for continuous improvements in productivity, environmental quality and human well-being.
The overall OACD state meeting runs Feb. 23-25. Go online to find out more.
