The Soil Health Initiative (SHI) is a cost-share program focused on the natural resource concerns of soil erosion caused by wind and water, unprotected soils and decreased infiltration, soil health degradation, erosion and compaction and water quality degradation due to excess nutrients and sediments.
Conservation practices available for cost-share assistance through the Murray County Conservation District include prescribed burning, cover crop, prescribed grazing, range planting, conservation cover, conservation crop rotation and integrated pest management.
Applications for cost-share assistance will be accepted until Dec. 13.
The SHI program will pay 85 percent of the average cost with a maximum payment of $5,000 per applicant.
For more information, contact the Garvin County Conservation District at 405-238-6767.
The district office is located at 16664 Butler Road in Pauls Valley and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
