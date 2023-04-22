Solemn memories of OKC bombing

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This past Wednesday, the Senate paused for a moment of silence after adopting a resolution marking the 28th anniversary of the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the worst act of domestic terrorism in our nation’s history.
It’s hard to believe how many people are now in the workforce who have absolutely no firsthand memories because they weren’t even born at the time.
But if you are old enough to remember, you also recall where you were and what you were doing when you heard about the bombing, just as older Americans remember the assassination of President Kennedy or the attack on Pearl Harbor.
I was an undergraduate student at Oklahoma City University at the time. I was running late for class that morning, still at my rental house just a few blocks from downtown when I heard the blast – it shook the house, and I put up my hands to stop a big plate glass window that was shaking violently. I was lucky it didn’t shatter, as thousands of windows throughout the downtown area did that morning.
The Red Cross approached those of us who were majoring in religion to help with duties related to counseling, and I in turn enlisted the help of my fraternity to man phone lines set up for people to call and check on loved ones.
I remember a fraternity brother taking a call around 2 a.m. from someone still desperately looking for a relative. We realized at that point there was little chance their loved one would be found alive. We were there to help, but in that moment, the overwhelming feeling I recall was utter helplessness. Nevertheless, we were there to do what we could, even if all we could do was listen.
That experience changed my life and shaped its course. Finding ways to reach out and help others, even when you’re feeling helpless yourself, requires faith, patience, persistence and hope.
That experience impacted me as a minister, and later, in my hospice work, and it has influenced me as a public servant to this day.
I am grateful the citizens of this state for the outpouring of support for those impacted by the bombing, and the dedication of our first responders, including our National Guard, law enforcement, firefighters and others who worked around the clock in the rescue and recovery effort.
I’m incredibly grateful for the solid police work of Highway Patrol Trooper Charlie Hanger.
On the day of the bombing, he was on I-35 near Perry when he saw a yellow 1977 Mercury Marquis without a tag. He followed his law enforcement training and instincts, and it led to the arrest of Timothy McVeigh, the man who detonated the explosive-filled rental truck that killed 168 people, including 19 children.
If not for that training and experience, who knows when McVeigh would have been apprehended and brought to justice.
Our law enforcement officers, like Charlie Hanger, are heroes, who put their lives on the line for others every time they put on their badge and walk out their door.
I’m thankful for the Council on Law Enforcement Education (CLEET), located right here in our district.
CLEET mission is to support law enforcement in communities throughout our state, providing education and training that promotes professionalism and enhances policing skills.
Our communities are safer for CLEET’s work and the dedication our Oklahoma law enforcement officers.
It's my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
