The coronavirus may have forced a whole lot of things to close, at least for now, but the need for life-saving blood is considered urgent.
Close to home Garvin County's 911 center is hoping to address some of that need with a drive scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Pauls Valley's fire station, Walnut and McClure.
A number of blood drives planned by the Oklahoma Blood Institute this week were canceled.
However there are a couple that appears to still be on.
• The Lindsay community, 114 W. Chickasaw, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
• Walmart store in Pauls Valley, 2008 West Grant, from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do – being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“We encourage healthy adults, age sixteen and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As the nation’s sixth largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide.
