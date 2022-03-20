By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Est. Spring, 2020
“. . . and in all arts it is training the brings art to perfection.” [Mark Twain}
With all that is going on in our local communities, certainly as it relates to continuing virus challenges and now the increase in fuel costs, it looks like we are going to be back in our homes, trying to once again fill time and shift, at least for the time being, our daily priorities.
With all of that being said, I thought that we all needed some cheering up. So here is my “Thought for the week”:
“It’s not how well the dog dances, it’s that he dances at all.” (Contributed to Samuel Johnson)
This is just one of the quotes sprinkled through a delightful memoir that I happened across and that can be found on Amazon.
Up In The Cheap Seats: A Historical Memoir of Broadway, written by Ron Fassler and illustrated by Jeff York, “…is a touching and often hilarious theatrical memoir, (where) Ron Fassler tells the stories of how over a four-year span, between the ages of 12-16, he saw 200 Broadway plays and musicals for as little as $1.50 a ticket-and all from UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS…His eyewitness account to some of the greatest shows and stars of the 1960s and '70s (with visits backstage to a number of them), is furthered by conversing over the past four years with 100 men and women who were part of this remarkable time. Threading his own stories with theirs, the book features memories and insights from the likes of Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Bette Midler, Sheldon Harnick, James Earl Jones…and Mike Nichols among many others…UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS: A HISTORICAL MEMOIR OF BROADWAY is a first-of-its-kind hybrid that mixes the personal and the professional; a delightful and intimate portrait of a time in the theatre that once again was…and will never be again.”
For those who have a bit more time on their hands, I invite you to travel to YouTube and find the six hours+ interview of composer and lyricist for the musical theater, Stephen Sondheim, filmed in the late 1990s by the Library of Congress.
'These interviews with Stephen Sondheim were conducted in his New York home for six-and-a-half hours over three days in 1997. With his music manuscripts at hand, they are a deep dive into his compositional process, though the conversation is wide-ranging, touching on many aspects of Sondheim’s career and craft. These interviews focus particularly on his shows (working backward chronologically) “Passion,” “Assassins,” “Into the Woods,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Pacific Overtures,” though virtually all of his shows to date come up in the conversation. Edited transcripts of the interviews were co-published by the library under the title “Sondheim on Music: Minor Details and Major Decisions,” wherein illustrations of most of the music examples being discussed appear. The interviews were conducted by Library of Congress senior music specialist, Mark Eden Horowitz.'
On these cold winter evenings, here is a film that will warm you up a bit, The Hundred-Foot Journey. It’s a… “2014 American comedy-drama film directed by Lasse Hallstrom . . . and stars Helen Mirren…and is about a battle of two restaurants in a French village: one (operated) by an Indian family and the other, a lofty Michelin-starred restaurant.”
Let the competition begin – and “Bon Appetit.”
Hope you had fun on St. Patrick’s Day – “Here’s to Charley, after all” – my compatriot since 1967.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
For Otis – 1926 (1968) 2021: A Broadway Baby
t A s
