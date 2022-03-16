Some lighter news, thoughts ...

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“ . . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [M. Twain]
I ran across the book, Up In The Cheap Seats: A Historical Memoir of Broadway by Ron Fassler and illustrated by Jeff York and it was as though I was reading my own journals of encounters with those who defined theater in my generation.
I smile even as I type this to you as he relates that as a young theatre goer, he would return from a performance and write a review. He saved programs, ticket stubs and was a frequent stage door visitor.
I was a bit late to the author’s table in the writing about what I experienced, have a huge tub in the garage of programs, and my up close and personal encounters with those who moved and shook the needle, on the whole, is impressive. There were moments when I thought I was reading this column, ah, the book that maybe I should be writing.
Anyway, his style is laced with pathos and humor, and doesn’t attempt to overwhelm with celebrity minutia, which I sense is his given proclivity. It is deeply personal, a legacy transcribed, and to soften that journey, he does offer some unique and colorful quotes, such as: “It’s not how well the dog dances, it’s that he does at all.” {Contributed to Samuel Johnson}
From the Amazon site: “In this touching and often hilarious theatrical memoir, Ron Fassler tells stories of how over a four-year span, between the ages of 12-16, he saw 200 Broadway plays and musicals for as little as $1.50 a ticket – and all from UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS.
“Such landmarks as …Hair, Follies and Pippin are but a small sampling of the original productions Fassler saw, funded entirely from the money earned as a Long Island paper boy… Ron Fassler invites us to revisit the plays that impacted him as a young teenager and future artist.”
Good news forthcoming for actor James Earl Jones. The following was found on the Playbill.com website:
“Broadway’s Cort Theatre will be renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre when it reopens following extensive renovations later this year. The change, made by The Shubert Organization in recognition of Jones’ long Broadway career, will establish the theatre as the second in Broadway history to be named for a person of color. A formal dedication ceremony in planned for when the theatre reopens later this year. The move will place Jones’ name on the theatre where he made his Broadway debut in 1958 in Sunrise at Campobello.”
“For me standing in this very building 64 years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today, “said Jones in a statement. “Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors.”
I have completed the entire six + hour interview with Stephen Sondheim, taped in late 1997 by the Library of Congress for inclusion in its music division.
The fact that the tapes have been released for public consumption is a gift to be treasured. There is simply too much texture and color to even attempt an on overview/summary here, so given that, what was so illuminating is that he considered himself first an actor within a scene, and then he assisted the playwright – through his music and lyrics.
He confirmed that “yes,” he was that meticulous in his composing that he would, in fact, place within the score where he wanted the actor to do certain physical things, accentuated by the accompanying musical notes. For some performers, (as he grinned) this was a challenge to the point of distraction – initially.
He proudly affirmed, (and slightly paraphrased) that “Actors like to sing my songs.”
I had the honor to perform in a Sondheim musical, A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum, the first Broadway musical for which he wrote music and lyrics. I was far too inexperienced to take action on any specific notes.
I hope Mr. Sondheim would not have been perturbed.
Connections made, through the arts, in our town.
[For Otis – 1926 - [1968] - 2021: A Broadway Baby.
tAs
(Where A r [ts] Thou?, established January 2006, appears weekly in the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded in 1904.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.