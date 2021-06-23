By Dan Barney
Estate Planning and the Law
The words used in a probate action, or in a will, or in a trust are often misunderstood by most people. Have you ever wondered about some of the “legalese” that you find in a Will or Trust? Here are a few definitions that may be of interest.
Wills-Probate
A. Personal Representative: The person who is designated to administer the estate. This term may be used to refer to either an executor or administrator.
B. Executor: A specific type of personal representative who is designated in a Will to administer an estate.
C. Administrator: A specific type of personal representative who is appointed to administer the estate of one who dies without leaving a Will.
D. Bequest: Any form of personal property which passes under a Will.
E. Devise: Disposition of real property including mineral interests by a Will.
F. Devisee: Person to whom real property is given by a Will.
G. Legacy: Disposition of money by a Will.
H. Legatee: Person to whom money is given by a Will.
I. Testator: The male who makes a Will.
J. Testatrix: The female who makes a Will.
K. Heir: A person who is legally entitled to receive the property of a deceased person under the laws of descent and distribution under Oklahoma statutes. An heir would receive property only if there was no will or if he was specifically granted a legacy, devise or bequest under the terms of the will.
Trusts
A. Trustor: The person who places assets into a Trust.
B. Settlor: Another name for the Trustor.
C. Grantor: Another name for a Trustor.
D. Beneficiary: A person who is designated to receive distributions from the Trust.
E. Trustee: A person designated by the Trustor to administer the Trust according to its’ specific terms.
F. Contingent Beneficiary: A person who will receive distributions from a trust only if some intervening event occurs, i.e. “Everything goes to John but if John is not living, then it goes to Bob, if he is living”. Bob is a contingent beneficiary.
As you would expect the use of such terms can often confuse a person. However, hopefully the definitions included will help you understand the documents you encounter in planning.
