By Dan Barney

Estate Planning and the Law

The words used in a probate action, or in a will, or in a trust are often misunderstood by most people. Have you ever wondered about some of the “legalese” that you find in a Will or Trust? Here are a few definitions that may be of interest.

Wills-Probate

A. Personal Representative: The person who is designated to administer the estate. This term may be used to refer to either an executor or administrator.

B. Executor: A specific type of personal representative who is designated in a Will to administer an estate.

C. Administrator: A specific type of personal representative who is appointed to administer the estate of one who dies without leaving a Will.

D. Bequest: Any form of personal property which passes under a Will.

E. Devise: Disposition of real property including mineral interests by a Will.

F. Devisee: Person to whom real property is given by a Will.

G. Legacy: Disposition of money by a Will.

H. Legatee: Person to whom money is given by a Will.

I. Testator: The male who makes a Will.

J. Testatrix: The female who makes a Will.

K. Heir: A person who is legally entitled to receive the property of a deceased person under the laws of descent and distribution under Oklahoma statutes. An heir would receive property only if there was no will or if he was specifically granted a legacy, devise or bequest under the terms of the will.

Trusts

A. Trustor: The person who places assets into a Trust.

B. Settlor: Another name for the Trustor.

C. Grantor: Another name for a Trustor.

D. Beneficiary: A person who is designated to receive distributions from the Trust.

E. Trustee: A person designated by the Trustor to administer the Trust according to its’ specific terms.

F. Contingent Beneficiary: A person who will receive distributions from a trust only if some intervening event occurs, i.e. “Everything goes to John but if John is not living, then it goes to Bob, if he is living”. Bob is a contingent beneficiary.

As you would expect the use of such terms can often confuse a person. However, hopefully the definitions included will help you understand the documents you encounter in planning.

