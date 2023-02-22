Some very special art

A number of Pauls Valley students collected some honors at a recent Special Olympics Art Show in Ada. From left are Joel Pineda – 1st place painting, Dustin Dollar – 2nd place drawing, Angel Barajas – 1st place drawing, Teegan Jones – 1st place in painting and 1st in 3-dimensional, Hayleigh Jarrett – 1st and best division in collage and 2nd place in drawing, Andrew Jackson – 1st place and Best of Show collage and 1st place in painting, Tommy Roy – 2nd-place in painting, Victor Hawkins – 22nd place in painting and Evan Thompson – 3rd place in painting. Not shown is Mikayla Sanders – 2nd place in painting.