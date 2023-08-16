Songs that travel well

By Tim Smith
I have been marveling at the longevity of the careers of two entertainers, each at the top of their game, one that is in the “first quarter” and the other, is “well into the fourth” and both are still going strong.
I looked back at the December 2020 special issue of The Rolling Stone Magazine, and on the cover, relaxed and casual, were Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney.
Three years later, their demeanors apparently have not changed - well, maybe not relaxed as much, as you will read, just more casual.
They have earned it, that, “Let’s do it” passion.
It is a great read if you can locate a copy.
Sir Paul is now touting his “Got Back Tour” across eastern Australia and Ms. Swift, (TS), during the same time period, will be performing from Miami, Florida to Toronto, Canada, with another two U.S. stops in between.
Over a two-week period, she will be giving six performances during that Toronto stop alone.
The stories of how far fans will travel to see Ms. Swift are becoming those of legend, and it looks like Sir Paul is asking fans along the country’s coastline cities to enjoy the concert experience, never doubting that they will most assuredly travel from as far away as the western territories.
We were lucky, we only had to drive to Dallas from about 40 miles away to see him perform, and would do it again tomorrow.
Ms. Swift, not really of “our generation,” possibly deserves a second consideration. I saw a social media posting from Kevin Costner at a recent TS concert with his daughter.
In both cases, I am not certain if a three-hour plus evening where you are not permitted to sit down is a deal breaker -
Anyway -
It more than appears that Ms. Swift has captured the same, if not more, intense fan loyalty, and that appears to bode well for the future of her style of performing.
On the theater front: I ran across a ‘random’ posting that caused me to pause, for it concerned a long-ago Broadway production that I was able to enjoy, coupled with two more interesting personal ties. I was acquainted with the show’s producer and (would then enjoy a 53-year correspondence) with one of the composers of the shows updated score.
This short reflection discussed the challenges the producer/s were having raising money to stay open, including staffing/directorial challenges. I remember the latter, especially, as my friend would share those hurdles. In retrospect, it really was not any of my concern, as that is the nature of the beast, and he was offering up the roller-coaster ride that transpires behind the professional curtain.
If I was going to be serious about a career on those stages, it was a reminder of the life I should expect.
Question: After five decades, why the sudden interest when the key “players” are all long gone? A bit disturbing; my friend would not be pleased, only resigned to the fact. The ‘authority?’ was just bored, I guess.
Tolerating, (barely), this late summer heat, (but what is a person to do??), and yet, am really looking forward to spending some time in a much cooler environment. Hint: We have purchased wool socks and rain gear. Not that we are suddenly being taken over by wishful thinking, as you will read in a moment.
For your review: You may be interested in a column from the August 8th issue of The Guardian: “US love affair with stage faces crisis: ‘Hardest time to be producing theater’ David Smith in Washington reports.”
Appreciation goes out to a long-time reader who forwarded the column to my attention.
In the same vein: We will miss the iconic Edinburgh (Scotland) Festival Fringe by literally a few days on our upcoming trip, so will keep my ears open as to its overall impact. Should be most illuminating – (Where arts thou?) - indeed.
Next week: A 55th Broadway anniversary celebrated - and a “Fantastick” talent saluted.
“Tis the good reader that makes the good book.” {Emerson}
Yours, t A s.
Pausing-To pray for healing and recovery on Maui.
