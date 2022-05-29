Sorry, still no 'fast' breaking news

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
“…in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
I know, I have been back from the PGA Championship for nearly a week, and no “fast-breaking news” is a direct result of the deadline for submission to the Democrat – I had to submit this issue before I left for the tournament.
Anyway, next week will be complete with a number of observations.
How did you fare with your Tony Award nominations? Hopefully, as always, a favorite of yours was able to secure a nod. Remember, that what appears on Broadway, (and to some extent, Off Broadway, if successful, and a Tony nomination/award is certainly a major step in the right direction), will be the shows that we will see in the road tours that crisscross the nation.
Some of the bigger hits are turned into feature films, like the recent review of the two-part project surrounding the 2003 mega-hit, Wicked.
The more that I stop to consider the 2022 Tony nominations, I realize that as closely as I attempt to stay up on the latest news/trends, I am always surprised by productions that receive nods that I am not familiar with.
This year, of the 29 musicals and plays that received one or more nominations for a Tony, (and that appeared on Broadway stages from May 2021 through April 2022, the eligibility ‘season’), at least a half-dozen of those fill the above category.
I tend to focus on musicals over dramas/comedies when drafting this column, and in saying that, I am reminded of the importance of publicity and word of mouth.
For example: The shows that received only one nomination, that lone work must have been/or is truly exceptional.
I also believe that a nomination is the highest reward when building a career, and I am probably not in the majority there.
I just saw a YouTube video that was made during the celebration of the life and career of my dear friend, John Lynd at festivities in Chino, CA conducted by members, friends and guests of the Chino Community Theatre. A mainstay @ the theater for nearly 40 years, John left us in 2020 – way too soon.
We so enjoy the fact that our son is staying with us for a time, and he is always popping in to share the latest news in the film industry.
As an example: I was not aware that James (Titanic) Cameron was in the process of completing another Avatar film. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to be released this December.
We are looking forward to returning to the big screen and are holding off until the ‘final’ Jurassic Park film, Jurassic World Dominion, opens in June.
Something has been missing during the nearly two years of virus shutdown restrictions: and it’s seeing a major film on a big screen.
Lights down, roll the film. . . and let the popcorn commence to popping.
Remember, there is always an opening night, espcially in June, in our towns.
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
TAS
