Sounds of the opry

It is with sadness we share the loss of our beloved Stacey Dae Hine. She went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022 in Oklahoma City, surrounded by family and friends.
Nancy Laverne Campbell of Pauls Valley passed away April 23, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 89 years.
Donald Leonard "Don" Franklin of Ada passed away April 13, 2022 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 88 years.
Shirley Jean Mooney of Wynnewood passed away April 14, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 71 years.
Steven Burt Dulin of Worcester, Massachusetts passed away, April 8, 2022 at his home, at the age of 51, after a long battle with cancer.
