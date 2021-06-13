Soundtracks, life images and writings

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
Summer is only a week away and that means that we need to have completed our spring cleaning, right?
Well, I must admit, we have done a fairly good job, as a family, however, I have probably not contributed as much as I could have to the final results. Now the excuse that I am using, and have for a number of years now, is that the music, photos, slides (remember those?), books and other memorabilia have been retained to assist with moving this creative vehicle forward, especially in periods when it seems to stall in place.
Such was the case recently, until, by chance, as I was at least making an attempt to move stuff around, I happened across photos, slides actually, of a theatrical production that I directed some 35 years ago. Before I get too far into that, it is probably best to remember that by keeping slides in a special holding box/file, they remain nearly as pristine as the day they were captured by, in this case, a 35 mm camera.
Much like vinyl records, making a dramatic return to popularity, is that a slides texture, in this case, light and shadows created under stage lighting, are hard to replicate. The warmth of vinyl produced sounds have the same allure.
Consider the work of Ansel Adams, whose work with sharply contrasting imagery changed the medium for all time, the contrasts and colors of these slides have remained stunning over three-and one-half decades.
Mr. Adams “Was an American landscape photographer and environmentalist known for his black-and-white images of the American West. He helped found Group f/64, an association of photographers advocating 'pure' photography which favored sharp focus and the use of the full tonal range of a photography.” (Wikipedia).
What makes these slides even more important to our family library, is that when they are looked at, it is as though they were right there, in the moment, next to me as I directed the photographer. It must be remembered as well, that David, the photo journalist who shot the pictures, was, like the actors only hours before, was making his own dramatic statement.
Broadway re-opening: For all of you that love the Broadway theater scene, I invite you to go to the Playbill.com website and read a column from The New York Times written by Michael Paulson that provides a scenario driven review of the late summer return of productions on New York City stages.
It’s that time of the year when summer reading fun begins, and I have a couple of ideas to throw out your way, so bear with me for a few paragraphs. Four areas come readily to mind.
First, find a series that you like, for me, and as I have shared in the past, and now I have the time, is to make a dent in the Mitford Series by Jan Karon. The ongoing life story of Father Tim and the communities’ residents is almost too good to put down, so watch your time frame.
Secondly, I find that reading a book on my Kindle seems to go faster, yet I miss the textures of the book’s pages in my hands. What I have started doing is reading, and I know that this will make some of you a bit crazy, my lovely wife for certain, are two, possibly three books on different subjects at one time. Try it, you might enjoy the journey.
Third, is to find that really long book that you have to commit maximum focus to complete before school starts, but oh, the satisfaction.
Finally, I have often considered writing a book for the family that would be completed as a series of short, episodic selections. At an estate sale recently, I discovered a grouping of childhood books from the late '30s and early '40s and so to gain a sense of what a potential chapter-to-chapter flow might be, I may read through them to establish a creative template. Wish me luck.
Note: I have already gotten a good start as over the virus year, I sat at the keyboard and jotted down, for those family archives, my journey around the game of golf. The goal is to have some 40-50 of the best stories for a single volume.
“so,anyway . . . I need projects to keep me busy, and I am confident that somewhere in all of that, something will resonate and get the creative engine fired up. Good luck to you if, and when, you jump in. At the very least, test the waters, you never know what will come forth.
Enjoying “seeing” you in the E-Paper.
Remember, there is always an opening night – somewhere, especially and hopefully after 9/14.
