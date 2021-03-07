Space, a more familiar frontier

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
[Since 4/'20]
NASA Television: Tune in today, if you haven’t’ already, to its online presence, for there is no better time than now to simply enjoy the amazing photos, video, (and a few aural images), placed at our finger tips nearly every hour of every day.
Perseverance’s landing on the 18th of February adds another dimension to the NASA profile over the airways, and I recommend that you engage full time.
For those still in the throes of sheltering in place, and especially with school aged children, there is no finer way for them to pass those long hours, and possibly, gain extra credit in science, math, astronomy, chemistry, the list goes on and on.
A child of the space program, I was barely into junior high when Alan Shephard took the United States into space for the very first time, and as a result, I have been a fan ever since. Mr. Shepard was also the first to hit a golf ball on the Moon.
I was in Chicago when the Apollo 11 astronauts were on their world tour after taking us to that same ‘fairway’ in 1969, I have witnessed the space shuttle land and take off from both sides of the country, and more than that, I believe most fervently, and by simple osmosis, that I latched on to the impact that a team can make – and that transferred to the performance art, through theatre.
I am anticipating the first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter. The historical tie to the Wright Brothers simply can’t be overlooked, bookends if you will, to the history of powered flight. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that all is intact from its recent Mars arrival.
Stay tuned as that will be some kind of television. The NASA site provides excellent timelines and calendars to remind us of the dates and times of stories of all kinds from its archives, not just Perseverance.
“The miracle, or the power, that elevates the few is to be found in their industry, application, and perseverance under the prompting of a brave, determined spirit.” (Mark Twain)
Potpourri: Shortly, we will be able to look back at the first-year anniversary of the COVID-19 year and reflect back on the impact it played in our everyday lives.
As a writer, I keep track of just about anything that I might, one day, find useful in this column space. The other day, I happened to reflect upon the fact that we may soon see a return to live performances on our Broadway stages.
There will be nothing before early June 2021, even those at top in their field will find it challenging to get something mounted once restrictions are lifted. With each staged event, we edge closer to those NYC curtains going up.
From the iGen front: I was pleasantly surprised when our son came into the office to announce that the first images from the Perseverance’s landing on Mars had been released. He too has grown up during a period of rapid expansion of space exploration, and to have us in the same ‘space,’ reveling in what we were seeing, was quite memorable.
He would most likely know who Alan Shepard was; I may just have to ask him.
EFA’s town: From our local weather team, they wanted you to know that at 4:45 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the temperature in Justin/North Fort Worth, Texas reached a windy and sunny 81 degrees.
Just in: A theatre that I follow in Rogers, Arkansas opened a new play (on 2/26/21) for a limited run.
I recently attended the quarterly meeting of a local book study club where they were analyzing the Joseph Ellis book, “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation.” Certainly, a timely selection in light of the 2020 election season just completed. I will update you on that Zoom panel discussion shortly.
On occasion I write about the world of golf: My thoughts and prayers go out to Tiger Woods and his family. Tiger was seriously injured in a car accident in Los Angeles.
Enjoy seeing you too, in this local pap’E’r
t A s
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
