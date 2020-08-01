Space, expanded

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
I know that this is a challenging period as communities wait to hear when, even if, their schools are going to be reopening in the next few months. Recently, I have been celebrating the creative virtual world that the team at the Chino Community Theatre / Chino Community Children’s Theatre, Chino, California is creating for its members and supporters.
My appreciation to them as they have been providing me information to share with you and hopefully you can take all or a portion back into your home and the greater community.
As promised last week, in this final installment, we look at CCCT’s summer camps.
Consider the following new information, once again, provided by Ms. Jessie (Larson) Pyle.
“Smaller groups of students and a slightly altered schedule to combat zoom fatigue was taken into account, but students are flourishing in our third, and final camp of the summer: 'Greek To Me, Rotten To The Core' and 'Across the Universe' were our themes this summer, drawing from ancient tales, fairytale villains, and Beatles music inspired script work all penned by our talented campers ages 5-15, along with three counselors and three instructors.
“At the beginning of our journey we also offered free one-off classes in a variety of fields: sewing, yoga, musical theater, dance, tap, visual art, design, crafting, monologue writing, and character development.
“Ongoing Fountain of Uke, (ukulele) classes for those musically inclined have been a hit . . . We also had parent chat coffee-talks, scavenger hunts, theater trivia/history bingo games, and a plethora of other free offerings.”
Contact Ms. Larson at: jssmcln@gmail.com.
This past month has been one for the celestial world as we celebrated the arrival and spectacular display of Comet Neowise, the 51st anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that saw the first man walk on the Moon’s surface, and then, just a few days ago, July 30th, the launch of Perseverance, the next Mars (rover) exploration mission that features Ingenuity, (a mini-helicopter) that will survey the surroundings near the landing site.
When I got to thinking about it, I felt that NASA should have named Ingenuity the Wright Flyer-2. The Wright Brothers' first plane completed the “first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft” in December 1903.
This column is dedicated to the celebration of creative thought and direct application of personal gifts and over the next seven months I will be following the Mars mission up to, including, and well after its landing date, February 18, 2021.
No rest for the weary: The expression says it all, sort of, as I never grow tired of sharing the creative world with you. Here is something that you may want to try, and spoiler alert, it is not something that (some of) you will transmit through conventional social media platforms.
For older folks, like yours truly, email is a common link we all share, yet probably not a major element in most younger people’s communication arsenal.
Anyway, given that, since the early days, I have been a golfer and therefore have a number of interesting stories emanating both in and around the game. I have decided that I am going develop a short, (around 500 words), E-letter, that will be sent to family and golfing friends.
What do creative people have in common? I had shared a few weeks back the first two traits that we have in common, (compiler unknown) so here are the next 2 of 19 total. Number 3: “Creative people take notes at all times and then take the notes back and do something with them.”
As one who relies on this habit, I stock a supply of the yellow pads as they are quickly used up, Number 4: “Creatives revel in making associations.”
That has, and will remain, the mission of this work, encouraging the construction of new bridges to the future.
Stay the course – with no pun intended.
“Go Perseverance” 2/28/21
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.