Speak life-giving words

It is so easy to become distracted by conversations. Whatever that conversation may be and whoever that conversation might be with.
The Bible is clear about how we should speak and respond to others.
“Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.” Ephesians 4:29
To corrupt something means to degrade it with unsound principles or moral values. We cannot corrupt the minds or the hearts of others with our words or actions.
Instead, we need to build up the people who cross our paths.
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it will eat its fruit.” Proverbs 18:21
God’s grace is always available to us, yet we often forget to forward that grace to those around us.
“So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath;” James 1:19
Sometimes we must be silent and peaceful during our interactions with other people because our lives are a direct representation of Jesus.
Reacting with grace, peace, and love is how Jesus would respond to others, and we represent Him.
We must consider to what degree we represent Jesus well and advance the Gospel in our relationships, workplaces, communities, and, yes, even in our social media feeds.
It is our calling, after all, no matter how the other person treats us and whatever happens. We should be speaking life-giving words over ourselves and others.
When we speak words of encouragement and life, it is when we see good things happen.
Decide today to prioritize speaking words that build yourself and others up. You will be encouraged by the good things that follow.
Do you struggle with speaking life-giving words?
“Heavenly Father, I desire to follow You in obedience to Your Word. You have said to let no corrupt words proceed out of my mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers. I ask You to keep me reminded of this very verse so I can be more like You, allowing the Fruit of the Spirit to reign and rule in my life. I want others to see You and Your Words in my life, honoring You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
