Sometimes, voicing our opinions can expose us in more ways than we can ever anticipate. It is through responding that we may say some things without thinking about and considering the consequences involved.
“Even a fool is counted wise when he holds his peace; when he shuts his lips, he is considered perceptive.” Proverbs 17:28
It is easy to speak harsh words fueled by emotions, but such reactions often lead us and others to hurt-filled places. God provides us all a better way.
Wisdom tells us to trust God and watch what we say, even when we would rather speak our minds.
Whether this means we remain silent or speak with love, let the Holy Spirit lead us through those difficult conversations.
The easiest thing to do is to respond to someone the same way they talk to us. It is not easy to pause and be silent and let the thought sit with and in us during that time.
This requires a lot of discipline and self-control to stay silent. Please take a moment and consider how much can be avoided by keeping quiet when the situation calls us to complain and voice our opinions.
“For this is the will of God, that by doing good you may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men.” – 1 Peter 2:15
Our initial reaction, when wronged by someone is to defend ourselves. They attacked us by spreading rumors and gossip. We want to confront the person and dream of the perfect comeback to their attack.
That is where we need to pause and let the Holy Spirit guide our response.
“The wise in heart will receive commands, But a prating fool will fall.” Proverbs 10:8
Proverbs warn us about stooping to the level of a foolish person. We need to do the right thing in all circumstances. Doing the right thing does not mean we have to do good to them, although the Bible tells us we should.
Over time our good deeds will silence whatever slander is said about us. When people look at the evidence, they see someone working hard to do good and not just talking.
We need to be wise in how we act and in what we say and always be obedient to the Word of God. This will exhibit the Holy Spirit in our hearts by doing the right thing.
Others will see our consistent good works and know the love of God living through us.
How do you react in a difficult conversation?
“Heavenly Father, I desire to be a person who brings honor to Your name. I will put a watch before my mouth, so I do not sin with my tongue. I may face difficult situations, but I will seek You first for the answer as I know You have the right answer for me with the right attitude. I am Your child and I will be obedient to Your Words. Thank You for Your Holy Spirit. In Jesus name, Amen.”
