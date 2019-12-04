The Garvin County Democratic Party is inviting the public to hear two guest speakers during its next meeting this weekend.
Featured are Sen. Mary Brown Boren and an official with the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders as the meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
First will be Sen. Boren, who was elected to represent Oklahoma's District 16 in November 2018.
Boren will address “Talking politics and keeping friends during the holidays.”
Sen. Boren graduated from Cameron University and then from from the Oklahoma University Law School.
Boren was a Carl Albert Executive Fellow for the State Regents of Higher Education and State Textbook Committee, and served both Governors Walters and Henry as an interim legal analyst.
She trained at the Institute for Child Advocacy’s Kids Count Leaders and the American Bar Association’s Children and Law Committee to become a Child Advocacy Attorney and provided affordable legal representation for foster parents, grandparents and parents undergoing family crisis. She served as a certified school counselor at Little Axe High School and Adams Elementary School in Norman.
A member of Latina’s Women in Norman, she supported the Mosiacos After-school Program for English language learners at Truman Elementary.
After the 2013 storms, Sen. Boren worked for the Center for Children and Families to connect storm survivors with mental health resources as well as the estate and legacy attorney for The Salvation Army.
The second speaker will be Jess Mazour, the Oklahoma political director of Bernie 2020.
Mazour will update the membership on Sen. Sanders' campaign in Oklahoma.
•••
The Garvin County Republican Party is also scheduled to hold a regular meeting early next week.
Party members normally meet at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is scheduled for Dec. 9.
