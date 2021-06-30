Our words have enormous power. If we are going to become a person of faith, we have to change our talk. We have to announce our faith to experience it.
"as it is written, "I have made you a father of many nations" in the presence of Him whom he believed—God, who gives life to the dead and calls those things which do not exist as though they did;" (Romans 4:17)
Sometimes speaking in faith appears that we are foolish and out of touch with reality to people who do not understand faith. Abraham knew about this first hand.
God came to Abraham one day and said, "I am going to make you the father of many nations."
There was only one problem: Abraham was 99 years old, and he had no kids. He was probably ridiculed for His name.
But God says we do not live in a world of human reality. We live in a world of spiritual reality. When we see the world with spiritual eyes, we see it not how it is, but how it can be, to how it should be, and as God wants it to be.
We need to speak of future events with as much certainty as if they were already past. That is called speaking in faith; we announce it to experience it.
We may hear some people say, "I just tell it like it is." They criticize this and put that down. They can be negative because there are a lot of reasons in the world to be negative.
That is one way to do it. There is a better way.
Instead of telling it like it is, we can tell it how it could be. Telling it how it is, has never changed anybody. It only makes people defensive.
Instead of being negative, we could see the potential for greatness in others.
If we let Jesus take control of our lives, we will not be perfect, but we can become a Godly person that our kids admire. That is the kind of talk that motivates change.
Remember, we do not have to tell everything like it is. Tell everything like it could be, like it should be, like God wants it to be. Speak it in advance and in faith, and then watch how God works.
Can people tell by your actions that you are a person of faith?
“Heavenly Father, I choose to look at this world through Your eyes and Your Words. I, like Abraham, choose to believe Your every word of promise. As I believe, I will acknowledge in my words my true heart of belief. You said it, so I believe it. Then I will follow You with my actions and my words. Praise to You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
