Special day set for PV grads

This year's class of Pauls Valley's high school graduates are now set to have their day of honor as a commencement ceremony is planned for next month.
The summer heat means a later-than-normal nighttime start as the 120 or so grads from the PVHS class of 2020 now have their commencement set to get underway at 9 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the PV football field.
A ceremony to honor Elmore City-Pernell graduates has been moved to an 8:30 p.m. start Monday, June 1 at Wheeler Field.
With just over 20 grads in the class for Paoli High School a morning commencement there is planned for 9 a.m. start on Saturday, July 25 at the Paoli football field.
•••
A Pauls Valley community event normally coming in the fall is getting a virtual head start.
It's the Recall Run Virtual 5K – normally a 5K run or walk through the streets of PV.
This year it's going virtual because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has become a virtual race in order to honor social distancing and to give runners the “freedom and flexibility” to complete the run on their own time.
The race fee is $25 with registration set to end June 22.
Event founder Mike Dyson says he is also focused on the overall mental and physical wellness of the participant by implementing “Guided Training Sessions” that help prepare runners for their final timed run or walk.
With a virtual 5K race participants can choose to run or walk the distance in any setting – outside or even on a treadmill inside.
Once done with the race, submit your timed run on the event's website in order to download your race certificate.
•••
A fundraising campaign is now underway to add a new doggy splash pad to the Paws Valley Dog Park located in Wacker Park.
The campaign to raise the money is being led by members of a dog park committee working with P.A.W.S., which is short for the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society.
To donate to the splash pad and hydrant, see the donate page on the website –pawsvalley.weebly.com – or contact anyone on the park’s committee: Mickie Grimmett, Tammy Ward, Lisa Pratt, Cathy and Brett Agee or Steve Freeman.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library is now open limited hours for seniors only from 10 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 3 p.m. for the general public.
There will be a limit of 15 people in the library at one time.
The plan also calls for two public computers to be available by appointment on a first-come, first-serve basis. It includes a 30-minute time limit for each person using a computer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.