Special event in honor of Mayhan

A special gathering is being planned for the upcoming retirement of Steve Mayhan.
Mayhan has been a fixture in the Garvin County courthouse the past several years, first as a sheriff's deputy working to secure courthouse hearings and then as bailiff to the associate district judge.
His work in law enforcement goes back a ways as Mayhan served the past 33 years in the profession.
His wife Becky is planning to host a retirement reception for Steve on Friday, Dec. 16.
It will be a come-and-go gathering with the public invited from 2 to 4 p.m. in the courtroom of the associate district judge on the third floor of the courthouse.
