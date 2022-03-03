Special kind of art awards

A number of Pauls Valley students scored big with awards from a recent Special Olympics Art Show. With Pauls Valley Police stepping as a big supporter of Special Olympics, shown from left are Brittany McGehee, Teegan Jones, Leidy Castillo, Mary Shaw, Angel Barajas, Cricket Warren and David White.

A handful of Pauls Valley students recently earned some honors for their work in a Special Olympics Art Show.

For Teegan Jones is was a couple of first place awards – one for fish drawing and another for Justice League.

Angel Barajas received a first place for dragon drawing and a second place for tree drawing.

Mary Shaw got a first place for flower drawing and a second place for tree drawing.

A first place award for tree drawing went to Leidy Castillo.

