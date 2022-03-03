Special kind of art awards

A handful of Pauls Valley students recently earned some honors for their work in a Special Olympics Art Show.
For Teegan Jones is was a couple of first place awards – one for fish drawing and another for Justice League.
Angel Barajas received a first place for dragon drawing and a second place for tree drawing.
Mary Shaw got a first place for flower drawing and a second place for tree drawing.
A first place award for tree drawing went to Leidy Castillo.
