By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Many banks fail to realize the fact that it is possible to obtain funds held by a bank in the name of a decedent without the need to do a formal probate. Everyone knows about wills but few know that to enforce a will the family must initiate a probate that can be expensive and time consuming.
If the bank account or other investment account is less than $50,000, statutes provide for the release of those funds upon the preparation and signing of an affidavit under 6 OS 906 and 58 OS 393.
These laws affect bank accounts and personal property such as stock of a corporation. 6 OS 906 addresses funds held by a bank or credit union for a decedent and provides a means to transfer those funds upon death to the heirs of the decedent if that decedent had no will.
This could help many individuals whose parent died with a very small estate and no will, and requires only a sworn affidavit from the heirs.
The requirements for using this technique include the following:
A. The bank or Credit Union account is $50,000 or less.
B. The decedent was sole owner of the account and no POD provisions apply.
C. The decedent left no will.
D. All heirs shall sign a sworn affidavit verifying the facts.
The statue further provides that the bank shall honor the affidavit and incur no liability for release and discharge of funds.
Be aware though, that if a false or fraudulent affidavit is submitted, any person who knowingly signs and submits the affidavit may be fined up to $3,000 or imprisoned up to six months.
Nevertheless, so long so the facts are compliance, this law provides a way to obtain funds that previously might have required probate.
This can solve a dilemma often faced by the heirs of a small estate, where the cost of a probate cost would be prohibitive.
Next week we examine the requirements under 58 OS 393 that can apply whether or not a Will existed.
