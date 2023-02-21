Special services at local churches

The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) invites the public to join them for their Ash Wednesday service, which is set to get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22
Ash Wednesday is a special service in the life of the church as we enter into the time of Lent, 40 days of prayer and preparation in anticipation of Holy Week that will occur in April.
The First United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church will be joining First Christian in presenting this reflective worship service with Pastor Angie Fleming and Rev. Chas Gowing assisting Pastor Elaine Howsley in the service.
The three churches have worked together many times throughout the years in presenting special worship services.
On April 6 the First United Methodist Church will host the Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.
The following day, Good Friday, will be observed at the Presbyterian Church also at 7 p.m.
The three pastors and their congregations “encourage you to take time from your busy schedules to worship together.”
First Christian Church is located at 300 N. Ash. For more information, contact Pastor Elaine Howsley at ehowsley@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.