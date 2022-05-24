Special session called to take action on ARPA funds

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
In addition to passing our legislative budget for the state last week, the Legislature also called itself into special session for the purpose of allowing continued public input into how $1.8 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are spent.
The special session allows the Legislature to meet over the interim to enact an ARPA spending plan as agreed to by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding.
The House and Senate bipartisan committee was established last year as an intra-branch partnership process with the executive branch to determine how ARPA funds are to be spent.
Public committee hearings and project submissions have been ongoing for months and are continuing.
Through the joint committee process, $17.8 billion has been requested through 1,400 projects submitted by the public to the committee. The state has $1.8 billion to allocate.
This joint committee will continue to meet over the summer and fall and will continue to receive public input into how funds would best be spent. Once a spending plan is final or action is needed, the special session allows the Legislature to convene. Our regular session must adjourn by 5 p.m. May 27.
After months of public testimony identifying needs, we've already established several priorities for strategic investments.
These include expanding broadband internet service to cover more of rural Oklahoma; rural water projects; and modernizing our Physician Manpower Training Commission, sending money to the University of Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and increasing the number of nursing training program spots available – all to address Oklahoma's health care needs.
The special session call also covers appropriations related to Project Ocean, a transformational economic development project considering Oklahoma for a major manufacturing operation.
Under legislation introduced this session, $698 million would be allocated under the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act (LEAD Act) to pursue Project Ocean. This money would only be spent in the form of tax rebates once jobs and investment have been made in the state. An initial investment of $3.6 billion is expected and as many as 8,000 jobs.
If this project should not choose Oklahoma, the special session would allow for the legislative action necessary for the allocated funds to be quickly recaptured.
Related to Project Ocean, the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement reserved $250 million for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund (PREP) to help retrofit areas of Oklahoma such as industrial parks to compete for future economic opportunities.
The details of how to best deploy this money in a way that helps make all of Oklahoma competitive for future economic mega-projects remain under discussion and, once finalized, can be codified in special session.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
