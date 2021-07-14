Special skills camp comes to PV

Pauls Valley is set to be one of several sites in the state to host a summer employment skills camp for students with disabilities.
DRS Transition is planning to hold a free Building Employment Skills for Today, also known as BEST, summer training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19-23 at Pauls Valley’s public library.
Pauls Valley is one of 13 locations scheduled to host one of the skills camps this summer.
Transition offers free statewide employment services for youth and adults with disabilities all year long.
“This is going to be the BEST summer for students to learn how to be successful in future jobs,” said transition coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe, while using the acronym of the training.
“We are definitely looking forward to working with young job-seekers in person,” she said, adding COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
DRS Transition provides career planning and employment services to prepare students with disabilities for employment, post-secondary education and life after high school.
BEST will focus on preparation for real life careers with job search activities, work readiness, employment access and career opportunities, as well as strengthening networking and pre-employment transition skills.
“Our goal is to get Transition students engaged and ready for employment success.”
Participants will include current DRS clients and those who are potentially eligible for employment services through DRS’ Vocational Rehabilitation and Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Other BEST camps are planned in Yukon, Edmond, Goodwell, Lawton, Muldrow, Norman/Moore, Oklahoma City, Owasso, Stillwater, Tulsa and Weatherford.
