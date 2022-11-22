Special wreaths to honor veterans

American Legion Post 202 is again planning to soon hold special wreath laying programs to honor past veterans.
The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Antioch Cemetery and continue at cemeteries in Elmore City and Katie.
Anyone interested in having a wreath placed at a veteran's grave contact Ron Endler at 580-788-4140 or David Pirtle at 405-0250-1224.
The cost of a wreath is $15.
•••
The Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum will be “beautifully” decorated for all the families and their children who love to come see Santa Claus and have their photos made with him.
Christmas at the Mansion is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 as Santa will be on the third floor to greet each child with a photo. Since this is a fundraiser there will be no cell phone photos allowed.
This special event has a lot of meaning for the Lindsay community and represents a beautiful home where the families of the Murrays and the Lindsays enjoyed “coming to grandma's house.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society welcomes everyone to come from 1 to 4 p.m. and share in all the memories of the past and present. For more information call 405-756-6502 or 405-919-6146.
The Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum is located in Erin Springs just south of Lindsay.
•••
The Wynnewood Historical Society is publicly expressing its “appreciation” for what is described as an outpouring of community support received at the Eskridge Hotel’s recent 115th anniversary celebration.
Around 100 people came to be a part of recent event as there was plenty of discussion on the history of the hotel, town and a “few pioneers.”
Folks from as far away as Ft. Worth and Lubbock, Texas came specifically to attend the event.
Many others also traveled a fair distance within the state coming from Ft. Sill, Claremore, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Chandler, Norman, Lexington, plus lots of people from the surrounding communities to spend their Sunday afternoon at the Wynnewood landmark.
Helping out with the event were local librarians Jamie Jennings and Jaycee Imel, local artist Madeline Dillner for painting faces and Wynnewood Nutrition.
The group gave a “special thank you” to Gordon Eskridge, grandnephew to P.R. Eskridge, and his entire family.
Eskridge and his wife, Rosemary, were gracious enough to spend the entire day and speak at length with those in attendance.
