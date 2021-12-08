There was a whole lot of Christmas spirit and anticipation for some big honors at last weekend's Pauls Valley Opry show.
All of the guests at the Saturday night opry show at the Pauls Valley Junior High auditorium happened to be previous award winners as the spirit of love filled the theatre.
One was Mary Alice Koehn, who “put a smile on our faces, got our toes tappin’ and hands clappin’” on the Emmylou Harris tune, “Guess Things Happen That Way.” She schooled us all when she sang the Tammy Wynette super hit, “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad.”
The “Pastor of the Pauls Valley Opry,” Mike Deviney only gets better every time he's on the show as he got everyone on their feet with the Tracy Lawrence hit, “Can’t Break it to My Heart.” He rocked the house with the Travis Tritt version of “Take It Easy.”
The “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry,” John Williams was back doing a great job as emcee and as a featured guest. He raised the roof when he sang the George Strait classic, “The Fireman,” then he raised praises to the Lord with another George Strait song, “There’s A New Kid in Town.”
Wiley Winters is referred to as the Pauls Valley Opry’s “Gentle Giant.” He hit it between the uprights with songs like the Don Williams tune, “Tulsa Time,” followed by the Conway Twitty hit “Don’t Take It Away.”
Missy Rude has won countless awards for her vocals and is a previous Hall of Fame award winner at the Pauls Valley Opry. She “stole our hearts” with the Martina McBride hit, “Heartaches by the Number.”
She then got into the Christmas spirit with the Brenda Lee megahit, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” As an added treat, Wiley even came out and played the sax on the tune.
Wiley and Missy then joined up to sing “Mary Did You Know?”
As always, the Memory Makers Band added a few songs to the night’s enjoyment. Thanks to Greg Griffin for filling in on bass guitar.
Opry officials gave their thanks to PV Superintendent Mike Martin and other school officials for allowing the opry to use the junior high for Dec. 4 show.
“Thanks to all of the folks who advertise through the Pauls Valley Opry. Without them and you who come through the door, the Opry could not exist. Thank you for your support of local musical venues during these trying times.”
There will not be an opry show in January as the next performance is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the junior high. Guests include Anne Young, Gunner Shi Donham, April Davis, Randall Armstrong and Jae L. Stilwell, along with emcee John Williams. Also making their Pauls Valley Opry debut will be Michael Webb and Zach Mitchell.
