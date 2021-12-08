Spotlight comes for PVIS staff

Six teachers and staff members at Pauls Valley Intermediate School have been honored with the Staff Spotlight for October.
• Julie Carter teaches 6th grade language arts at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has been teaching for 18 years.
She is married to Paul, and they have two children – Ryan and Braeden and wife Brittany. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading, shopping, cooking and taking naps. She loves working at PVIS.
• James Harrison teaches 6th grade math at Pauls Valley Intermediate. He has been teaching for 11 years.
He is married to Amanda, and they have two boys, Kegan and Marshall. His hobbies include hunting and fishing. His favorite memory at PVIS is watching the 6th grade boys mile relay team come from behind last year at Velma.
• Kacy Manning teaches 6th grade science at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has been teaching for 20 years.
She is married to Greg, and they have two daughters, Kally and Gracy. She enjoys going to all of her kids activities, reading and being outside when it’s warm.
• Sara Rickey teaches 6th grade reading at Pauls Valley Intermediate. She has been teaching for 12 years.
She is married to Jim, and has two children, Molly and Ladd. Her hobbies include baking and photography.
• Christy Smith is a special education teaching assistant at Pauls Valley Intermediate and is in her sixth year.
She is married and has four wonderful daughters. She enjoys coloring, being outside and spending time with her kids.
• Irene Amaya is a cook at Pauls Valley Intermediate and is in her fifth year.
She is married to Cristobal, and they have four children – Dulce, Ingrid, Cristian, and Itati. She enjoys cooking, dancing and singing. Her favorite memories at PVIS are all the dress up days.
