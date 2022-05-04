Spotlight shines on PV student

A Pauls Valley High School student recently got a special online honor because of his contributions to his community.
The Rustic Pathways group made 17-year-old Justin Humphrey one of its students to spotlight from all over the country.
“At Rustic Pathways, we’re constantly inspired by the students who are making change in their communities and around the world.
“These young change-makers show true ‘Rustic Spirit.’ They have identified an issue, collaborated with others, and created a solution. Their actions help others and are making the world a better place.
“Rustic Spirit Spotlights are a collection of stories that shine a light on these teen change-makers who demonstrate leadership and are working hard to make a positive impact. Not only have they made a difference, but they are showing other young people they can change the world too.
The spotlight includes a little segment on the PV student.
“Justin is a selfless individual who is always helping others in his community. He assists at the local food pantry, mows the soccer fields and gives baseball lessons to younger kids. He rallies other students when a project calls for extra helping hands.
“In his free time Justin enjoys playing sports, hunting, fishing, and playing video games with friends. He has had a wild travel experience – jumping off of an 800 foot cliff in Africa! Justin plans on majoring in business, and intends to take over his dad’s business building fire trucks.”
Humphrey's impact advice: “Be kind to everyone! A simple compliment or saying hello to someone can turn their day around!”
