Spring honors come at UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s most recent honor rolls.
For the spring 2022 semester, 1,343 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,376 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
A handful of the students are from the Garvin County area.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Brianna Clair Selzer.
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Savanna Nicole Bolen, Bridget Dawn Perry and Steven Marsellus Waddles.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Neiko David Assad, Julie Anna Balcerak and Aylin Nunez.
• Wynnewood (Dean's Honor Roll) – Ashlee Lynn Dixon.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
