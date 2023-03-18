Spring is a fresh start

It is almost springtime, and it is a good time for all of us to reground ourselves with the love of God.
New seasons remind us of the desire of God to make us new in Him.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart Be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer.” Psalm 19:14
God gives us a fresh start in our lives by allowing each of us the opportunity to make things right.
We have hope in the steadfastness of the love of God. His powerful love can make new all that needs restoration.
His heart is to free us from whatever weighs us down and robs us of the abundant life Jesus came to bring us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Whatever sin entangled us in the past does not have to gain victory over us now. Whatever lies we believe are wrecking our emotions, thoughts, and actions do not have to win the battle over our minds. Whatever hurt or disappointment has hurt us can be healed and reborn to empower us for what is heading our way.
“Jesus said to him, I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6
The heart of God is to meet us where we are today. Even in the middle of our greatest weakness and pain, Jesus wraps us up in the love of God. He longs for us to know who He is and to walk together into the newness of life.
“Through the Lords mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22-23
Our heavenly Father loves us and is for us. He has new beginnings in store for us. We need His grace and the warmth of His love to be made new.
We need help, and we are not made to do it alone.
All we need for a new beginning is to open our hearts to God today and receive the newness of life that Jesus paid for on the cross.
Often the road to a new beginning is made from mistakes and defeats, but we need to continue side by side with the Holy Spirit, which alone is a victory.
Do not give up on a new life. Find the fullness of the goodness of God with all your might. Allow God to help, forgive, and strengthen you along the way.
Follow the leadership of God and enjoy His nearness. Let us find comfort and hope in the powerful presence of your loving Father today.
Will you follow the plan God has for your life today?
“Heavenly Father, I commit to Your lead in my life, and I want to enjoy the nearness of You. I will find comfort and hope in the powerful presence of You. You are Almighty God, and I want to bring honor to You in my life. Your presence is what I long for, and I know I will have Your peace that passeth all understanding. Thank You for loving me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
