Spring is at the doorstep, and along the fairways

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“ . . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
Disclaimer: This week, it is more about what to look forward to, rather than about art in particular. It is my way of getting us out of the house, and back to nature-this artist’s privilege.
Anyway – Not sure about how you view that aforementioned weather these days, but once March hits, and it has been coming in as a lion here in North Texas of late, for me, when it reaches nearly 80 degrees, usually just a short reminder this early, this creative mind begins to turn more to golf.
You can play nearly all year around here, (even when a “Snow-mageddon” week hits, like in 2021), you can make up time on the local fairways quickly and thusly, the slightly dormant game should be back in shape relatively quickly, if you get out and practice. You golfers out there know the routines.
Golf reflections/anticipations simply make getting through winter, at whatever its level of intensity, just a bit easier. I guess the “arts” due tie in, in that golf requires discipline, skills enhanced through practice, and certainly creativity, especially as you navigate the terrains presented.
Let’s look at golf and the anticipation of how it will shape the sport’s history.
The year 2022 is going to be a most interesting year, especially in the playing of its four professional men’s major tournaments, The Masters, The PGA Championship, The United States Open Championship and The {British} Open Championship.
The first up, and always in early April, The Masters, was first played in 1934. Augusta National Golf Club is the host site, and what makes this an historic event is that The Masters is played at the same course every year.
None of the others are contested in that manner.
Second on the schedule will be the PGA Championship, and for the readers in and around Oklahoma, take special note; the tournament will be played over the newly renovated Southern Hills Country Club course in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Historically, this site has hosted a number of major championships, I have attended the U.S. Open there on two occasions, 1977 and 2001.
In June, the U.S. Open Championship will be featured on one of the nation’s oldest and most historic layouts, The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
It was there, in 1913, when Francis Ouimet, an unheralded amateur defeated two giants of the game, European legends and professionals Ted Ray… “the reigning British Open champion “and Harry Vardon… “the 1900 U.S. Open winner and four-time British Open winner.”
The story-played out:
“After (the regulation) 72 holes, the pair (Vardon and Ray) found themselves tied with 20-year-old amateur Francis Quimet – who had grown up across the street from the course and was a former caddy at the club – forcing and 18-hole playoff the next day.
“In a shocking upset, Quimet soundly defeated the two professional golfers in front of a large gallery, and the resulting newspaper stories captured the imagination of the American public. The number of golfers in the country at least tripled in the subsequent ten years…” (Wikipedia citation)
The Country Club hosted the 2013 U.S Amateur Championship, in part, to honor Mr. Quimet’s victory and the impact it had on amateur golf.
A book, and later a feature film, both titled, The Greatest Game Ever Played, chronicling this game/sport changing match, should be of interest to all golf historians.
Finally, we will experience the 150th playing of professional golf’s oldest competition, The Open Championship, contested in 2022 at the “Home of Golf,” The Old Course at St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Enjoy the competition, new stories in the making, maybe even new “giants” take down.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns . . . and isn’t that glorious?
{For Otis: Broadway Baby: 1926-(1968)-2021}
tAs
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou – Est: 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.