By Angela Green
Lee Elementary Principal
Spring is here and in full swing for Lee Elementary and our calendar is full.
We have finished a successful 6th grade girls and boys basketball season and are now beginning track.
Our 5th and 6th grade students will be participating in several track meets this spring. Our 4th grade students will run in our annual Lee Elementary Track meet on May 6.
Band has had an excellent year performing in their concerts and their competitions.
The 6th grade band was able to join the 7th grade band for the first time to compete in the OSSAA District Band Contest at Ada. The combined band received a superior rating on stage and in sight reading and were awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award.
Both our 5th and 6th grade bands will be performing in the spring concert here at Pauls Valley on April 30.
Junior High Cheer tryouts for our 6th grade students are next week on March 11.
We are ending our third nine weeks on March 13 and will then enjoy spring break.
Upon our return from spring break our teachers and students will be preparing for the State Testing that will begin on April 20.
Students will also be finishing up their Reading Counts Goals to be able to attend the award parties. We will have Lee spring group and individual pictures on April 2.
Attendance is so important for our students at this time. Please help us by having your students here and ready to learn.
I would like to give special recognition to our staff here at Lee Elementary, they always go above and beyond. We appreciate all that you parents do for us here at Lee and the support you give us.
