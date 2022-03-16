Spring right into Opry show

Spring seemed to unfold just right for the monthly Pauls Valley Opry show held March 5 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Allison Arms made her local debut and was a sensational smash with her unbelievable voice as she rocked the crowd with the Reba McEntire hit, “Fancy,” and then she wooed the crowd with her original song, “Hold Me.”
It’s always an honor to have the premiere Hank Williams tribute artist, Larry Darnell, on the show.
Larry’s down-home country personality makes everyone comfortable and he took us all back to yesteryear with the Hank Williams classics of “Howlin’ at the Moon” and “Hey Good Lookin.”
Donna Nowlin made her second appearance at the Pauls Valley Opry and this little lady got the crowd going with the Patty Loveless tune, “Blame It On Your Heart,” and then the late Dawn Sears love song, “Tell Me I’m Crazy.”
It's always a treat to have Pauls Valley Opry Horizon Award Winner for 2020-21, David Paul Nowlin, on the show.
David Paul is a prolific songwriter and has recently signed a Nashville record contract! He took us back to the '70s with his version of Mel Street’s, “Borrowed Angel,” and then showcased one of his original tunes, “Flatonia, Texas.”
Mary McDonald pulled out the Mel Tillis classic, “New Patches,” and then performed her own version of “Cry, Cry, Cry” as “she knocked it out of the park”
The Pauls Valley Opry’s 2019, 2020-2021 Entertainer of the Year, Tanner Young, was in the house as he wooed the crowd with the Steve Wariner hit, “Some Fools Never Learn,” and the smash hit made famous by Shenandoah, “Sunday in the South.”
Our “Friendly Undertaker,” “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry” and Hall of Fame Member, John Williams was back as the Memory Makers Band added some tunes to the evening’s enjoyment.
“Thanks to all of the folks who advertise through the Pauls Valley Opry. Without them and you who come through the door, the Pauls Valley Opry could not exist. We want to encourage you to visit and support all of our area music venues during these trying times. Without you, none of us will survive, and that would truly be a shame.”
