Springer highway to honor late activist

A section of U.S. Highway 77 will be officially dedicated to longtime Springer conservationist and veteran Creede Speake Jr. on Friday, April 1.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and be held at Milo Baptist Church, located at 23166 state Highway 53 in Springer.
Senate Bill 624, which designated the area the Creede Speake, Jr. Memorial Highway, was signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt in May 2021.
Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, represents House District 48, which includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.
Townley advocated for the highway dedication and delivered the news that the bill had been signed into law at Speake's 97th birthday party in June 2021. Speake passed away in September 2021, shortly before SB624 took effect on Nov. 1.
"Creede was such a pillar in our community," Townley said.
"He was one of the first conservationists in the Arbuckle Mountains area, and his efforts have made a lasting impact in how we think about protecting our natural resources and natural beauty. I wanted to make sure we honored him and his legacy in a significant way because his work deserves recognition."
After being appointed to the Caddo County Watershed Association board in 1949, Speake worked in conservation for nearly 70 years, during which he helped to secure easements for the state's watershed flood control program and restore hundreds of acres of native prairie lands.
In 2019, Speake received the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Distinguished Service award for his outstanding contributions to conservation efforts in southern Oklahoma.
He served on the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and later on the Natural Resource Conservation Board.
Additionally, Speake was a highly decorated veteran. He was an aviation cadet in the U.S. Navy before later joining the U.S. Marine Corps. as a fighter pilot during World War II. He returned to active duty during the Korean conflict.
Under SB624, the section of State Highway 53 named after Speake runs east from the intersection of Midway Road in Milo to the intersection of Woodford Road in Carter County.
Signage for the Creede Speake Jr., Memorial Highway, created by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, will be placed at the west- and eastbound entrances.
