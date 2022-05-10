By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Many of you have likely heard by now the news out of the U.S. Supreme Court. Last Monday, a leaked draft opinion of the court revealed their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the decision regarding abortions back to the states.
When the Supreme Court's decision is officially released, likely in June, Oklahoma is poised to act immediately to protect children in the womb.
Last year, the Legislature passed what's known as a "trigger" law.
This law states that in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, Oklahoma would be able to enforce the law that was in effect prior to Roe v. Wade that makes abortion illegal, except when necessary to save a pregnant woman's life.
The House has worked hard over the year to push pro-life legislation to protect our unborn children.
I'm proud of the work we've accomplished and look forward to the day when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe v. Wade.
Back in the district, we faced a round of severe weather last week. I'm grateful that there have been no reported casualties and minimal damage.
It's springtime in Oklahoma, so severe weather can appear suddenly. Take steps now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Ensure you have a safe room to hunker down in during a tornado warning. This should be a room with no exterior walls on the lowest floor of your house.
Utilities may be disrupted in an emergency, and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management recommends setting aside a supply kit in the room where you will shelter. Suggestions for items in the kit include water, nonperishable food, spare clothing, sleeping bags, a first aid kid and prescriptions, extra glasses, a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries, and specialty care items for infants, elderly and disable people, as well as pets.
You can protect important documents in a water- and fireproof safe.
During a tornado warning, shelter in your safe room away from doors and windows, and use items like bike helmets or sofa cushions to protect yourself from debris.
Being outdoors, in a vehicle or in a mobile home is extremely dangerous in a tornado, and finding stronger shelter before the storm arrives is advised. For those driving during severe weather, keep a car radio on to stay updated on possible tornadic activity in the area.
Afterwards, contact emergency services ASAP if someone needs medical attention or rescue. Be sure to avoid downed power lines, which may still be active.
Additionally, do not enter rushing water or bodies of water, where the depth and content cannot be safely determined and it's easy to be swept away.
If necessary, find a place to stay the night, whether that's in a temporary shelter or with a loved one.
ODEM also recommends designating an out-of-state friend or relative as the point of contact for all family members in the event people are separated during an emergency.
Once the danger is passed, insurance companies should be contacted as soon as possible so the claims process can begin. Don't start clearing a property until the adjuster has completed their duties.
Every spring, I hope these precautions are not needed and that everyone stays safe, but tornadoes and other severe weather are an unfortunate reality of living in Oklahoma in the spring. It's best to be overprepared and not need it than be underprepared and regret it later.
As always, please contact my office if I can help in any way. Thanks for the honor of representing House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
