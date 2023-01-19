Square dancers take the floor

More and more Garvin County residents are starting to take notice and turning toward the idea of hitting the dance floor with lessons in nearby Chickasha.
Square dance lessons will be held at the Parkview Christian Church at 2828 South 9th Street in Chickasha beginning on Monday, Jan. 23. Times are 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“For square dancing walking is all you need to know how to do to get healthier, make new friends, learn something new, and your whole family will enjoy.”
For more information, go to the “Swinging Chicks Square Dancing Club” Facebook page or call Darrell and Tawana Cheshier at (405) 320-3277 or Elton and Phyllis Ferrell at (405) 224-0423.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month of January.
• Thursday, Jan. 19 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, Jan. 21 (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 N. Muse. Call Tara Bowden at 580-788-2565.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (2:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, Jan. 31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges, Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
