Staff makes the grade at PVIS

Making the grade in the staff spotlight for November 2021 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are April Eubanks, Steve Ledbetter, Alaina Chronister, Toni Livingston, Billy Ellis and Miriam Ibarra.
• Steve Ledbetter - Mr. Ledbetter teaches special education at PVIS. He has been teaching seven years.
He has one son, Luke, and one daughter, Jaida. His hobbies include pottery and gardening. His favorite memory at PVIS is watching students accomplish skills they did not believe they could reach.
• April Eubanks – Mrs. April Eubanks teaches special education at Pauls Valley Intermediate School. She has been teaching 10 years.
She is married to Micah and they have four daughters – Chevy, Emerie, Natalee, and Lily. Her hobbies include attending concerts, traveling with her family, taking naps, and spending time with friends. Her favorite memory at PVIS is the end of the year balloon fight she has with her students.
• Billy Ellis – Mr. Ellis teaches special education at PVIS. He has been teaching four years.
Mr. Ellis has one son, Jackson. His hobbies include taking things apart and putting them back together again. His favorite memory at PVIS is when it was called the middle school and he rode his ride to class every day.
• Toni Livingston – Ms. Livingston teaches special education and geography at PVIS. She has worked for Pauls Valley Public School for 17 years.
She has two children, Molly, and Caleb and wife Alee. She enjoys reading, gardening, and traveling. Her favorite memory at PVIS is Christmas time with the students.
• Alaina Chronister – Mrs. Chronister is the library media specialist at PVIS. She has been teaching for 22 years.
She is married, Chad, and has three children – Kathryn, Nathan, and Caroline.
Her hobbies include reading, cooking, and going to Lake Texoma. Her favorite memory at PVIS is Christmas singing with all the students and faculty.
• Miriam Ibarra – Mrs. Ibarra teaches English Language Learners at PVIS. She has worked for PVPS for seven years.
She is married, Alanis, and has four children – Roxana, Kim, Kevin, and Kayden. She enjoys reading in her spare time. Mrs. Ibarra’s favorite memory at PVIS is all the dress up days especially during Christmas time.
