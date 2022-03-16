Staff spotlight on three at PVIS

Susan Stephens, Jessica Mitchell and Heather Davis are in the Staff Spotlight for January 2022 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School
• Susan Stephens – Mrs. Stephens is a teacher aide at PVIS. She taught for 38 years before working at PVIS.
She is married to Steve, and they have three children. Two of them are teachers in PVPS. She enjoys being with her seven grandchildren, family, walking, and 5ks.
• Jessica Mitchell – Mrs. Mitchell is a math aide at PVIS. She has been with PVIS for one year.
She is married to Zack, and they have two children, Addyson and Margaret. She enjoys making bows, shirts, and taking pictures. Her favorite memory at PVIS is dressing up in a Christmas tree costume at Christmas and spreading Christmas cheer with students.
• Heather Davis – Mrs. Davis is a reading aide at PVIS. She has been with PVIS for one year.
She is married to Seth, and they have one daughter, Heidi, who is in pre-kindergarten. She enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She enjoys working at PVIS with students.
