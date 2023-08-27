During this week in 1968, I was making my first trip to New York City, and along with that, a first Broadway production, the musical that would change forever the trajectory of that art form, HAIR: The American Tribal Love-rock Musical.
I was the guest of my closest high school friend and his uncle, a Tony Award winning producer from the previous season.
We were shown the sites, the productions, the eateries like few others, and to this day, 55 summers later, they are still fresh in my mind’s eye.
My send-off into the professional world of the stage was quite spectacular – the time along the “Street of Dreams” gave me an entirely new perspective as I would soon return for my second year of college, in pursuit of a theater major.
While in NYC, we stayed with a friend of his uncles,’ who served as our guide on occasion, and he and I remained in touch, regularly, over the next 53 years until he passed away 2021.
He too, was a “Broadway Baby” – a composer, and his thoughts and advice during those decades assisted me in navigating my adopted industry.
I always looked forward to having lunch with him, he had friends on the west coast, where we lived during the first 10 years of our lives as a new family.
During my time in and around the theater, I have seen dozens of productions in New York, and it all began on that Saturday matinee in August of ’68.
Fast forward: On our last trip to The Big Apple, in honor of my 50th birthday, my wife had secured tickets to see “the longest running musical in history,” (and it still holds that record), The Fantasticks, at its home during the entire run, The Sullivan Street Theatre, in Greenwich Village.
It was quite an evening in a week-long + series of special moments.
The intimate Sullivan Street setting, and that is exaggerating, I believe it only held 180 patrons, the songs and story line that had captured the nation’s interest, running continuously since its opening in May 1960, played out in front of us.
I have my picture taken in front of its famous logo curtain.
This past August 11th, the last half of the creative duo responsible for this small gem of musical, Tom Jones, passed away at 95 years of age. His partner, composer Harvey Schmidt, had left us a few years earlier.
Together, they also had created the musicals, 110 In the Shade, I Do! I Do! and Celebration, [too!]
I also learned that Mr. Jones and I have the same birthday.
“I will place an extra candle on the cake for you, Mr. Jones, on our upcoming 2024 ‘renewal date.’”
Hope to share a few more highlights from this 1968 trip – many of them are still there for your up close and (to make it equally) personal.
“Try to Remember …” and we always will.”
Yours, tAs.
