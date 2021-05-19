Stagings about to be live again

By Tim Smith
iGen-erational connections: For my book suggestion this monthly I felt that it would tie in perfectly with the i-generational musings.
I’m currently reading a selection that ties directly to the fact that our youngest son is also of the “Star Wars” generation and I thought it best that I learn, or should I say, place myself in a refresher mode, by delving a bit more into its history.
“I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story” written by Anthony Daniels, (who played the character in all nine films in the original series) with a forward by J.J. Abrams takes us inside their evolution. The first film’s challenges that he faced with his new “3PO” costume should be studied by all film students, especially directors and those in technical support. One of the photos included in the book was of his personal calendar for November 14, 1975 that includes the notation, (and surrounded with a box): “20th Century Fox 12:30 George Lucas.”
“Hey kids, let’s do a musical!” Funny how fast things can happen in this crazy period we are living through, as we are now learning that later this summer, we’ll see the return of live performances in New York, London and hopefully, other major markets.
With that in the news, how timely that I wrap up my summer theatre overview.
The foundation laid down over my first four summers were just what the doctor had ordered, preparing me for my work as a professional, and more importantly, for my current focus as a theatre arts educator. My final three summer theatre contracts were spent following my graduate theater studies and then as the lead actor for a highly regarded outdoor historical drama, a major tourism draw and an economic catalyst for that area of the state. I was on my way, and next to LA, and the rest of that story is for another time.
“Love must be as much a light, as it is a flame.” (-Thoreau)
BRO: Broadway Re-opening: “First Curtains”; A good friend, and Broadway fan, recently sent me an email that read as follows: “Broadway Direct: On September 14 BROADWAY IS BACK Tickets on sale now!
It’s finally happening: Broadway is coming back! Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King – Broadway’s three biggest hits – have just announced that they’ll reopen Broadway, all on September 14. Soon we can all safely enjoy the shows we love, so get your tickets now!
That was dated May 11th. Then, as I was preparing this for submission, on 5/14, the following arrived from Playbill.com: “Sutton Foster who won her second Tony Award for her work as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes will again step into the role created by the late Ethel Merman this summer at London’s Barbican Theatre . . . Performances begin at the London venue July 23 with an official opening August 4.
Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall – who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Cole Porter musical – the limited run will continue through October 17. . . Foster is also scheduled to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Music Man.”
That’s My (Will) Rogers: Forgoing the normal quote to reflect on my recent travels that took me through Northeastern Oklahoma and with that, an opportunity to enjoy the landscapes that were such an important element in the make-up of the man, Will Rogers. His likeness and spirit are everywhere, even a major concession rest area has a life-size bronze statue of him surrounded by photos and commentary on his rise to fame. I did not have the time to stop in Claremore, the location of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and I recommend it highly as I have visited there on at least two occasions.
EFA’s town: I recently returned from spending time in Illinois visiting family, and over the course of that six days, one of many takeaways was that this period for returning to a new normal is not going to unfold quickly, and certainly not easily.
Many stores were out of merchandise, the employees looked worn out and there was just a sense that no one was really in charge. They were simply going through the motions. Yet, through all of that outward appearance, employees were helpful and friendly, almost as though they were welcoming a family member who they did not have to explain their circumstances, they would just know.
Entering, stage left: An unplanned addition to my year-long salute to my alma mater, Drury University in Springfield, Missouri in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Class of 71’ occurred when I found that I had some extra time on the return trip from Illinois to stop at the campus and, as it turned out, 11 days from my actual graduation date. I took pictures of the sites that were uppermost in my mind’s eye, and thankfully, many still remained.
From the mind – and subsequent pen, of Mark Twain: “Now then, to me university degrees are unearned finds, and they bring the joy that belongs with property acquired in that way; and the money-finds and the degree-finds are just the same in number up to date –- three: two from Yale and one from Missouri University.”
