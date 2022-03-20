Stand in the faith, be brave, be strong

It is all over the news. The war that Russia caused in Ukraine has brought death and destruction to the people of Ukraine.
Even though wars and conflicts are constantly happening around the world at any given time, this one, in particular, has caught all of the world’s attention.
“Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong.” (1 Corinthians 16:13)
We wonder what the death toll is going to be? How many soldiers are going to die? How many innocent civilians are going to be killed? We also wonder about the destruction that will continue to occur.
We wonder about the effect that it is going to have on us? What is this going to do to our way of life? The most important question is, what does this mean for the future? Will this result in something more significant?
“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake.” (Matthew 24:6-9)
Jesus tells us not to be surprised by wars and rumors of wars. Instead, He tells us what they are. We are reminded of that at times of pain, suffering, and death. Even in a natural disaster, we are reminded that this world is broken by sin.
But especially in war, we are reminded of that when the Word of God does not influence a nation’s leader.
We see the evil in humankind to rise against their neighbor, to take life for their selfish gain.
And yet, Jesus would have us notice this and know that He is coming soon to bring us to be with Him forever in heaven and rescue us from this broken world.
What about right now? What about the things we are feeling and our worries on our minds now? God tells us in Psalm 46.
“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though its waters roar and be troubled, Though the mountains shake with its swelling. Selah There is a river whose streams shall make glad the city of God, The holy place of the tabernacle of the Most High. God is in the midst of her, she shall not be moved; God shall help her, just at the break of dawn. The nations raged, the kingdoms were moved; He uttered His voice, the earth melted. The Lord of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge.” Selah ( Psalm 46:1-7)
God reminds us who is in control. God is!
Even though nations right now are in turmoil and kingdoms fall, God raises His voice, and the Earth listens.
God reminds us He is in control of everything, no matter what we see around us in our world, and encourages us to come to God.
God says that He is the helper who can always be found in times of trouble, and He is our refuge and strength. He invites us right now to turn to Him.
Yes, we can trust God as we bring our prayers and concerns before God, knowing that He gladly hears us.
We trust in God, knowing as He has promised that He works all things together for our good, even evil, even war. God is at work for our good, for our eternal good so that nothing, not evil forces, not sin itself, can stop His love for us.
Nothing can tear us from God and the salvation God has prepared for us in heaven through Jesus.
God invites us right now not to be anxious and worried, not to have a spirit of fear, but to turn to God and trust in Him. Trust that God is in control and pray.
We need to bind the work of the enemy and stand-in prayer for the people of Ukraine for their safety and strength as they fight to protect their country from the attack of the enemy.
Let us pray now.
“Heavenly Father, we acknowledge You as our Lord and Savior, and we ask for You to hear the prayers of Your people. We ask for Your help and guidance for the people of Ukraine and all Your children that seek Your help right now. We know evil is out there, but You are there for us in this time of need. We call upon You in this day of trouble, and You said You are there to deliver us and we will glorify You. We pray this In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
