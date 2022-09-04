Stand your ground

It would be nice if the enemy took some time off. Imagine if we found out he was taking September off.
The sad thing is that we would still get into trouble.
"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places." (Ephesians 6:12)
The enemy does not take a month off. The enemy does not take a day off. The enemy does not take an hour off. The enemy does not even take five minutes off.
The enemy is always on duty, looking for lives to ruin. That is why we need to keep our guard up and keep the armor of God on.
“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” (Ephesians 6:11)
The full armor of God is not meant to be put on and off every day but designed never to be taken off. We keep the armor of God on throughout our entire life.
The temptations and attacks of the enemy will not stop until we get to Heaven.
Though the enemy is more powerful than any person, he is not near to being God's equal. The enemy is limited in what he knows and has limited power. He does have other forces of darkness that are the rulers of the darkness of this world, spiritual hosts of wickedness, and principalities and powers.
We are in a life-and-death conflict with the enemy, and we need to recognize it is a spiritual battle that must be fought with spiritual weapons.
We must put on the armor of God;
“Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God;” (Ephesians 6:14-17)
The armor of God is made up of the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, and the firm footwear of the gospel of peace, ready to help us stand our ground in every situation.
We also have the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.
This armor is invincible, for it is the equipment we receive from Jesus.
Will you put on the full armor of God today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the armor You have provided for Your children. I put on the whole armor of You that You have provided, and I will be able to stand against the wiles of the enemy. You meant for me to stand, with the armor You have given, and having done all, I will keep standing. Our enemy is a defeated foe, and I am victorious in You. All praise, honor, and glory belong to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
