Standing against vaccine mandates

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
I've been getting a lot of emails about President Biden's call for vaccine mandates. I want to make clear I don't support blanket mandates such as this. Vaccines should be a matter of personal freedom.
Gov. Stitt and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced recently they would sue the Biden Administration if and when federal emergency rules are put in place to order vaccine mandates for private workers. In a statement, O'Connor urged Oklahoma employers to disregard the Biden Administration's demands.
I join Gov. Stitt is saying these actions are not just federal overreach but unconstitutional.
During the spring, the Oklahoma Legislature passed House Bill 1236, which gives the attorney general the authority to monitor and evaluate whether actions by the federal government, including executive orders by the president, violate the 10th Amendment.
If a review concludes infringement, the attorney general must determine whether the state should seek an exemption or seek to have the action declared unconstitutional.
I supported this timely legislation and am thankful the new law it created is acting exactly as intended.
The 10th Amendment is very clear that what is not specifically listed as one of the limited federal powers is specifically reserved as a right of the state.
On another note, redistricting map details are still being finalized and should be released soon.
Redistricting of state legislative districts as well as congressional districts is required every 10 years after the most recent Census. Census data was delayed this year, forcing the need for the Legislature to come into special session in order to finalize the process.
We held a number of virtual and town hall meetings to solicit public input into this process, and that work will be shown prior to and during our special session, which starts Nov. 15.
On a final topic, I wanted to mention the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services’ first-ever State Supplier's Expo that was held Oct. 19 in Oklahoma City.
The event focused on attracting more private companies to become state suppliers. Expo attendees were given information and hands-on learning experiences into understanding the state’s purchasing process and what opportunities exist to help them grow their businesses through public partnerships. Potential suppliers also had the chance to develop personal contacts within each cabinet area.
Organizers said this is a way to put Oklahoma first, empower local economies and ensure the best value for the citizens our agencies serve. That sounds like a win for taxpayers and private business!
If I can be of help to you in any way, please contact me at (405) 557-7365 or Cynthia.Roe@OKHouse.gov.
(Cynthia Roe serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Garvin and McClain counties.)
