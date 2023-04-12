Stars again out for opry show

The stars were again shining bright at the Pauls Valley Opry monthly show as Arty Hill made his debut appearance and apparently has found a new home with the opry family.
Hill is from Baltimore, Maryland, where he and his Long Gone Daddy’s Band keep the eastern seaboard out on the dance floor with his traditional country sounds.
He took us back to the golden years of country music with the Charlie Pride hit, “Chrystal Chandeliers.” Arty then sang his self-penned, “Montgomery on My Mind.”
Cara Belt just sang her heart out and got us rockin’ with the Kentucky Headhunter’s tune, “Oh, Lonesome Me.” She then did the Guy Penrod version of “Victory in Jesus.”
Cara also performs at Mary’s Music Barn just south of Stonewall, Okla., featuring the Country Pride Band.
Jeff Petty is back on the show. Jeff and his bride Beth are from the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
He sang the Keith Urban hit single, “But for the Grace of God,” and then stepped up to the mic and belted out “You Win Again.
Donna Nowlin, the registered nurse turned truck driver, was back at the opry as she got the folks out into the aisle with the Dawn Sears hit, “Someone Had to Teach You.” She kicked into overdrive with the Linda Ronstadt hit, “When Will I Be Loved.”
David Paul Nowlin, the “Superstar of Sasakwa” was back. David Paul, another entertainer-songwriter, got everyone wanting to two-step when he sang the Gene Watson, “If I Were You (I’d Fall in Love with Me).” He, also got us longing for more with the Keith Whitley version of “I Never Go Around Mirrors.”
David Paul is also a member of the Country Pride Band at Mary’s Barn.
Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member Anne Young made her way across the Red River just to join us at the April edition.
Anne has won so many awards, including the Pauls Valley Opry’s five-time Female Vocalist of the Year.
Anne rocked the building with the Chely Wright version of “C’est La Vie (You Never Can Tell),” then she tore it up with the bluesy Bonnie Raitt tune, “Angel from Montgomery.”
Tanner Young rounded out this class act of stars on Saturday night. Along with his countless awards, he has been the Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year on multiple occasions at the PV Opry.
Tanner kicked into the Ricky Skaggs hit, “Heart Broke,” followed by Ronnie Milsap’s “Don’t You Ever Get Tired of Hurting Me.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the mix with a few selections made famous by Bobbie Gentry, Doobie Brothers, Shannon McNally, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dawn Sears, and Martina McBride.
The next PV Opry show is May 6 with guests Mike Deviney, Cathy Lake, Terry Wilson, Mary McDonald, Micah Ayache, Missy Rude and John Williams.
