Stars all over the place at opry

Award-winning entertainers teamed up with The Memory Makers Band for this month's show as the next one is just a week away.
At the October show Haylie Bagwell from Coffeyville, Kansas, again found a little bit of home at the Opry here
Right out of the shoot, she got folks in a two-steppin’ frame of mind with the Dawn Sears' classic, “A-11.” We witnessed her powerful and soulful voice on Martina McBride’s mega-hit, “A Broken Wing.”
The 2017 Horizon Winner, Terry Wilson was back – one of our nation’s heroes and it’s always an honor to have this veteran on the show. He brought back a lot of fond memories when he sang the Waylon Jennings hit, “Rose in Paradise,” and brought tears to some eyes with the Johnny Paycheck song, “Old Violin.”
It’s always a treat when the 2016 and 2018 Female Vocalist of the Year, Anne Young, is back home at the Pauls Valley Opry.
This extremely talented entertainer sings with such emotion and it was displayed on the Reba McEntire tune, “Somebody Should Leave.” Then she wooed the crowd with the Flat Lonesome hit, “You’re the One.”
The Pauls Valley Opry’s 2016 Male Vocalist, Mike Deviney, was on board, so as this extremely talented songwriter/musician/entertainer got everyone on their feet with the Tracey Lawrence hit, “Can’t Break It to My Heart.” He put his wit, humor and talent on display as he sang one of his original tunes, “The Dog Song.”
Up next was Missy Rude, a Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member. There is nothing this sweet gal can’t sing and when she sings, everybody listens, including all of the other guests back stage.
Missy took us back to a time when Patsy Cline’s music was filling the airwaves, singing so beautifully on the classic, “Crazy.” She then reached into her musical bag of tunes and pulled out Reba McEntire’s tune of “Fancy.”
The reigning 2018 Pauls Valley Opry’s Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year, Wiley Winters, never ceases to amaze with his unbelievable voice and delivery of a song. Wiley sang his heart on songs like Conway Twitty’s, “Don’t Take It Away,” as well as the Ray Price monster hit, “Danny Boy.”
Adding to the evening’s enjoyment was the humor of emcee John Williams and the music and songs of the Memory Makers Band, making it a night to remember.
The next show will be Saturday, Oct. 5 when the Pauls Valley Opry welcomes Tanner Young, Bailey Wesberry, Betty Archer, John Williams, Larry Darnell and David Paul Nowlin.
