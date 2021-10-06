Stars come out again at PV Opry

Last Saturday, the heavens seem to drop the most brilliant of stars into the Pauls Valley High School auditorium and onto the stage of the Pauls Valley Opry.
One was the “Country Gentleman,” Rodney Jones – a multi-award-winning vocalist from Edmond.
Rodney crooned his way back into everyone’s heart with the George Strait classic, “I Cross My Heart” and rocked the house with the Garth Brooks megahit, “The Thunder Rolls.”
When Cathy Lake crosses that ole Red River to visit us here at the Pauls Valley Opry, we know we are in for a treat.
Cathy is an exceptional singer, songwriter and musician as she sang the Kim Richie hit, “Those Words We Said.” She also thrilled the crowd with the Rosanne Cash version of “Tennessee Flattop Box” and other numbers throughout the night.
When it comes to singing country music from the lady’s point of view, nobody can sing like Annie Reed.
Annie melted everyone’s heart with the Trisha Yearwood hit, “Make You Feel My Love.” She then went two-step with the Dawn Sears classic, “Someone Had to Teach You.”
We affectionately refer to Wiley Winters as the “Gentle Giant” of the Pauls Valley Opry.
Wiley was on his game when he sang the “Ricky Van Shelton hit, “Statue of a Fool,” and then he pulled at our heart strings with his version of “My Woman, My Wife.”
“It is no wonder why he has won almost every award in Oklahoma country music, including being the Pauls Valley Opry’s Male Vocalist of the Year as well as Entertainer of the Year.”
Not only did Missy Rude fill in on background vocals, she was a featured guest. Whether Missy is singing a gospel song, crooning a country song or belting out a Motown hit, Missy can cross the “T’s and dot the “I’s.”
Missy lit up the crowd with the Kathy Mattea hit, “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” and then she kicked into overdrive with the Linda Ronstadt smash hit, “Heat Wave.”
When you thought that this night could not have been any better, Missy and Wiley teamed up on the David Crowder worship song, “All My Hope.”
“It was a welcoming and refreshing moment at the Pauls Valley Opry, giving glory to our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
John Williams, Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame Member, again served as emcee. He also stepped out to the mic and busted into the Alan Jackson hit, “Pop a Top Again.”
The Memory Makers band added to the mix, performing selections from such artists as Tanya Tucker, America, Brooks and Dunn, the Blues Brothers and Shenandoah.
Next month on Saturday, Nov. 6 the guests will be Tanner Young, Dea Newsom, Paul Lopez, Donna Kilmurray, Terry Wilson, Haylie Bagwell and introducing Maddox Ross.
