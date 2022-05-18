Stars come out at monthly opry

It was a star-studded cast taking the stage for the most recent Pauls Valley Opry show coming on May 7.
One was Betty Archer, who is the local opry’s 2017 Female Vocalist of the Year.
Archer performed the Janie Frickie hit, “I’ll Need Some to Hold Me,” and the Vern Gosdin classic, “Jesus, Hold My Hand.”
There was also Wayne Gibbs, the “Educator of the Pauls Valley Opry.”
A finalist at the McSwain Theatre, this Spanish teacher performed the Hank Jr. classic, “Whisky Bent and Hell Bound,” followed by the Merle Haggard mega-hit, “Ramblin’ Fever.”
The 2017 Entertainer of the Year and the “Heart of the McSwain Theatre,” Jae L. Stilwell was back to sing on the Chrystal Gayle classic, “These Tennessee Nights” and then on Lorri Morgan’s “Eight Days a Week.”
Terry Wilson is a past Horizon Award winner as he sang the Conway Twitty/Blake Shelton hit, “Goodbye Time,” and then the Waylon Jennings classic, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.”
The fabulous Anne Young was back as she proved why she is one of the most awarded artists in Oklahoma country music.
That includes her being the Female Vocalist of the year five of the last six years at the local opry.
Accompanied by Mike Price, she sang the Wynonna Judd song, “Is It Over Yet,” and the Rosanne Cash hit, “My Baby Think’s he’s a Train.”
Lots of praise goes to Hall of Fame member Mitch Sasseen, along with Chandler Elliott, for their job on sound and lighting at the PV Junior High auditorium for the local show.
The next edition of the show coming June 4 is expected to feature John Williams, April Davis, Rod Jones, Mary Alice Koehn, Dea Newsom and Dana Price.
