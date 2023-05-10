'Stars' come out for opry show

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy in the morning. Scattered strong thunderstorms later in the day. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.