'Stars' come out for opry show

The May edition of the Pauls Valley Opry was a star-studded evening the Pauls Valley Opry.
Kicking off the show with some local talent, the “Singing Lawman,” Micah Ayache made his second PV Opry appearance.
Micah got everyone in a two-steppin’ mood with the Darrell McCall hit, “Dreams of a Dreamer,” then took us back to the '60s with the Stonewall Jackson tune, “Don’t Be Angry.”
You’ll find Micah and his “Old Polecats Country Band” on the second Friday of every month at the Elmore City Senior Center.
Mary McDonald was back as a guest and this sweet lady stole the hearts of the opry crowd with the Dolly Pardon hit, “In the Pines.” She took us back to the golden era of country music with the Kitty Wells classic, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels.”
Mary and the Country Pride Band perform each third Saturday night at Mary’s Music Barn, just south of Stonewall.
Always honored to have John Williams and one of the “best baritone voices around,” he brought back a lot of memories with the Kenny Rogers megahit, “The Gambler.” He dedicated the Elvis tune, “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You,” to his beautiful bride, Theresa.
Missy Rude is the reigning female vocalist of the year and a Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member. She sang her heart out on the beautiful Buddy Holly/Martina McBride hit, “True Love Ways.” Then Missy took us all to church with the Rachel Robinson tune, “(Amazing Love) You Are My King.”
Wiley Winters, affectionately known as the “Gentle Giant of the Pauls Valley Opry” and the 2022 male vocalist of the year and 2022 entertainer of the year, crooned his way into the hearts of those in attendance with the Ricky Van Shelton hit, “I’ll Leave This World Loving You.” He kicked it into overdrive and raised the roof with the Waylon Jennings classic, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Away.”
The beautiful gal from Runaway Bay, Texas, Cathy Lake, got everyone boot-scootin’ with the Anne Murray hit, “Oh, Lonesome Me.” True to her roots, the Texas came out in the gal with swing tune, “Texas Bluebonnet” made famous by Laurie Lewis. We could almost hear ole Bob Wills giving his stamp of approval.
Opry hall of fame member and “Pastor of the Pauls Valley Opry,” Mike Deviney entertained everyone with the John Anderson hit, “I’m Just an Old Chuck of Coal.” His self-penned tune, “Where You Lead” had us all paying attention and sitting up in our “pews.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s lineup with songs made famous by Patsy Cline, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood and Rita Coolidge.
Guests for the next show on June 3 are Jae L Stilwell, Mike Deviney, Annie Reed, Gunner Shi Donham, Haylie Bagwell, Rod Jones and Dana Price.
