State budget hit hard by virus

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
The Legislature returned to the Capitol this week to pass the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which will begin on July 1, 2020 and run through June 30, 2021.
We knew in February we were going to be looking at decreased revenues because of lower than projected energy prices, but I think everyone is aware by now that Oklahoma’s revenue picture quickly and dramatically changed because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In just a short time, an expected gap of more than $85 million ballooned to $1.3 billion.
Simply applying across the board cuts was unacceptable – it would have been crippling to our state agencies, particularly during this pandemic when Oklahomans are counting on the services they provide.
Instead, we passed a balanced budget using reserve funds, cutting one-time spending, temporarily redirecting non-appropriated money into the budget, and spending reductions of 4.1% or less.
Education was prioritized, and their cuts were held to 2.5%, but when you include federal relief funds, schools will see an increase.
We’re also hopeful that as the economy improves in the coming months, we will be able to return next session and restore some funding. Both chambers have now approved the budget, which now awaits the governor’s action.
I also won approval for a measure to assist our law enforcement and first responders.
Under the governor’s emergency medical orders, they can receive information informing them that they’re responding to an address where someone has tested positive for COVID-19 without releasing identifying information.
This information lets them better manage the use of their personal protective equipment (PPE).
My legislation ensures this will continue even after the order expires. We know there will likely be COVID-19 cases throughout the state at that point – having this ability in statute will give them greater protection and help us be better prepared should there be another pandemic. This bill now goes to the House for consideration.
Even with so much going on at the Capitol, I want to continue encourage folks throughout the district to respond to the U.S. 2020 Census.
As of May 6, the average national response rate was 57.7%, and here in Oklahoma it was 51.7%.
Among the five counties included in Senate District 13, Pottawatomie County had a response rate of 56.1%; Pontotoc was 48.7%; Seminole County was 43.0%; Hughes County was 37.0%; and Garvin County was 38.7%.
Looking at some of the communities throughout the district, Ada and Wynnewood were both at 49.8%; Pauls Valley was 46.4%; and Holdenville was 46.2%.
I want to keep reminding everyone that the results of the census will have an impact on our communities, counties and state for the next 10 years.
Hundreds of billions of federal dollars are distributed yearly to communities, counties and states based on populations. The census is what determines our population, so if you don’t respond, you and your household aren’t counted, and we miss out on greatly-needed funding for schools, hospitals, mental health programs, transportation, nutrition programs and so much more.
You can respond by mail, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
